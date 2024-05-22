One Piece season 3 premiere date: The likely rollout at Netflix

What is the rollout going to be when it comes to a One Piece season 2 over on Netflix? We know that there is more coming, and that in the months ahead, we do think that a few more details are going to start to surface about all about the manga / anime adaptation’s next chapter.

One thing that is likely not to surface, at least for a little while? How the next season is going to roll out.

After all, for the first season we saw a situation where we got the entire story all at once, and that was a smart way to get a lot of people hooked on the show almost immediately. However, moving into season 2 we are in a situation where there may be less of a need for that; also, Netflix is moving more and more into a pattern where they release their big hits in batches. We saw this for season 3 of Bridgerton recently, and we are going to see it next moving into Emily in Paris later this summer. Don’t be shocked if One Piece does something similar.

So when we are looking at the schedule here, we tend to think that the first part of the season could come in late 2025, whereas the second part could arrive a month after that — or possibly early 2026. Remember, of course, that these are just projections! There is so much that could change, and we would say to be prepared for the possibility of that.

In general, the second season will most likely look at expanding the world further, and introduce a number of characters familiar to fans of the source material. Obviously, Smoker could be the to priority, but that is tied largely to what we saw at the end of the first season. Why not keep that momentum going if you can?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on One Piece now, including some other changes behind the scenes

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







