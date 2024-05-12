One Piece season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now a significant chunk of the way into May, this does feel like a perfect time to dive more into the future of One Piece at Netflix. We know that another chapter is coming, but when are we going to have a chance to learn more about it?

Well, it feels like the perfect thing to say for starters here is that a lot of patience is going to be required. While the show is very much in the planning stages for the next chapter, early plans suggest that production is going to be kicking off again in June. That means that you won’t be seeing these characters back until at least 2025, and the exact placement depends on a few different things.

1. When production wraps – After all, this is not some small studio show. There are a number of locations and it is important that you get everyone outdoors and in some breathtaking spots.

2. The length of post-production – Meanwhile, you’ve got a lot of special effects to be put together after the fact! This is a process that can technically take several months.

3. How Netflix decides to release the episodes – Are we going to be getting all of them at once? Or, is this a situation where they are split into halves? If the latter happens, you can argue that One Piece could premiere a little bit earlier than otherwise.

Because of the overall quality of season 1 (one of the best manga / anime live-action adaptations we’ve seen in a while), we are more than fine with the creative team taking their time here. What matters is that you keep the momentum going — plus, also cast someone great for Smoker, given the huge cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 1. (We already know of all the buzz around potentially casting Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Kureha.)

What are you most excited to see moving into a One Piece season 2 over at Netflix?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

