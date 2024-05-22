3 Body Problem season 2: Show EPs clarify renewal

While 3 Body Problem was recently renewed for additional episodes at Netflix, there were still a lot of questions associated with it. After all, the streamer never specified that it was, per se, a “season 2.”

So what exactly is going on here? Let’s just say, at least for now, that there is not anything to worry about when it comes to whether or not the story will feel complete. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-showrunner DB Weiss noted that they have a plan they will be able to fulfill:

“We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we’ve got a roadmap through to the end … And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from when we started.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP David Benioff added the following:

“By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we’ve devoted to it … We’re now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that’s immensely gratifying.”

Our sentiment is that we’re probably getting two more seasons, or just some extended season that has some sort of strange nomenclature of its own. After all, over the years Netflix has really chosen to travel its own path when it comes to 3 Body Problem, and we’re not sure that they are going to care that much about how the rest of the story is designated. Instead, they will just want to ensure that the rest of the content is out there and successful. After all, this show is incredibly expensive — they are going to want to do whatever they can here in order to get their money’s worth.

