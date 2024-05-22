Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 5/22/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are we also going to see more of its spin-offs in Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? These are shows that have brought a formidable punch story-wise the past few weeks, so is the momentum going to continue?

Well, without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the good news: These episodes are all about to be back for more! They will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern but, unfortunately, they are also going to be the final ones for the season. Be prepared for a lot of twists and turns, and dramatic cliffhangers at the same exact time.

For some additional details, check out the synopses for all three below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 13, “I Think I Know You, but Do I Really?” – 05/22/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a high-risk prisoner who may have dementia. Archer and Sean clash when a resident from Margo’s facility lands in the E.D. Crockett receives shocking news. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 13, “Never Say Goodbye” – 05/22/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck. TV-14

For those who are not aware, this will be the final episode for Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden. He’s been around since the very beginning, and we at least hope that he will turn up here and there.

Chicago PD season 11 episode 13, “More” – 05/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock. Upton must make a vital decision. TV-14

Meanwhile, this is the final episode for Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. This news was announces several months ago and yet, we’re still not ready for it! She has brought so much to the franchise and the role.

What do you think we are going to see across the Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD finales?

