Walker season 5: Is it canceled? The current state of CW drama

For everyone out there holding out hope for a Walker season 5 over at The CW, it does seem as though the odds are getting lower and lower.

According to a report from TVLine, it is not looking as though the Jared Padalecki show is going to be renewed. This comes on the heels of the sets reportedly being taken down last week. Deadline also indicated recently that crew members in Austin are starting to consider other jobs as we wait for some sort of official news. Sets can certainly be rebuilt and put back together, but there are reasons why events are moving in the direction that they are at the moment.

One of the biggest issues related to the future of Walker has to do with the actual cost of making the show. The studio in CBS needs to increase the license fee in order to be able to financially justify making the Jared Padalecki drama; however, The CW may not be willing to pay a larger fee. This is a network that has been working to trim costs all across the board, scrapping a lot of original programs in favor of co-productions with international broadcasters. Even with solid ratings with season 4, it may not be enough to save it.

Obviously, losing a series like this now is grave disappointment — and we honestly wonder if it was on a different network if it would be meeting such a fate. We are of course curious as to whether or not a season 5 could happen elsewhere, but that’s probably not something we are going to get news on for a pretty long time.

Let’s hope that the upcoming finale is going to be offering up at least a certain amount of closure — otherwise, it is going to be a rather disappointing end.

