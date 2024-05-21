The Good Doctor series finale: One last Freddie Highmore tease

It is hard to think about the idea that come tonight, The Good Doctor is over after seven seasons. It has been a remarkable run and while it would have been great to see it last longer, all good things do come to an end.

In this case, we can at least rejoice in the fact that the writers got to write a proper ending. Sure, they had hoped to be able to do more than ten episodes this season, but they were tipped off about the series finale in advance. Everyone seems to be optimistic that the finale will actually satisfy, and that is admittedly a tough thing to do. Series finales are historically some of the most polarizing stuff you see in all of television, and a lot of that is simply because everyone has their own idea as to how a show should conclude.

Speaking to People Magazine, here is at least more of what Freddie Highmore himself had to say about the end:

“It’s going to be a surprising ending but also an ending that I think is all good finales do: remind us of the beginning and tie together this journey that Shaun and all of our characters have been on … It will feel like in some ways we’ve come full circle, but at the same time see our characters off into the future.”

We do think for Shaun, a lot of that is learning to better embrace what being a “good doctor” means in all accounts, and then also reconciling all of the difficult struggles he’s faced over time. One of the hardest things to face is the possibility that Dr. Glassman could die, but in the finale, he will still do everything that he can to save him. The same can be said for Claire, whose life is also on the line entering this final chapter.

Related – Learn more now all about The Good Doctor series finale

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor series finale on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







