The Voice season 26 premiere date hopes, coaches

Given that tonight marks the finale for The Voice season 25, doesn’t it make sense to start the conversation about season 26?

The first thing that is worth noting here is rather simple, as the singing-competition is poised to come back at some point this fall. There is no precise premiere date just yet, but until further notice we will just pin down late September or early October.

As for the coaches, this is where things get a little more interesting. Reba McEntire will be sticking around despite also having a new comedy series, meaning that her schedule will be infinitely busier than ever before. Meanwhile, she will be joined by the returning Gwen Stefani, plus first-time coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble. Our attention for now has to be mostly on Snoop, given the fact that he is such a huge personality and someone who has his own sort of understanding as to how to be a star. He’s a fascinating choice for the show, and we do think that Buble is likely to be charismatic and fun. We do at least appreciate having four coaches with unique points of view and style, especially since season 25 was a little too focused on country.

Are there some other changes we would love to see? 100%, but that does not mean that we’re going to actually see them. Our sentiment has long been that teams should be smaller, and this would enable less time to get to the live shows, which should be expanded. However, that’s unlikely to happen. It is cheaper to film in the current format, and cost matters a lot to producers at the end of the day. Also, this does allow them to further make use of the gimmicks with the buttons and the chair-turns, which do set the show apart from the pack.

Hopefully, more info about season 25 will be revealed this summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

