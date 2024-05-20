MasterChef Junior season 9 finale: did Bryson, Michael, Remy win?

Who won MasterChef Junior season 9? Entering tonight’s big finale, we knew that there were three young cooks remaining. Bryson, Michael, and Remy all entered this final chapter with tremendously high hopes of getting the title, and they all had some individual victories throughout the season.

No matter what happened over the course of the hour tonight, it did feel pretty clear that they’d all live up to the show’s longstanding premise of making adults feel silly that these kids are infinitely better cooks than them. Isn’t this ironic laughter a part of what we watch the show for?

In true MasterChef franchise fashion, the plan for the finale was not altogether different than anything that you have seen in the past, as the finalists are tasked with coming up with the perfect meal. This is meant to encapsulate everything that you’ve seen over the course of the season, and what some of these super-talented young people have learned.

So, who actually came out on top? Just like you expected, the show drew all of this out a ridiculously long amount of time. Honestly, we’re just grateful that the finale was only an hour and not anything further than that. Gordon Ramsay noted that this was one of the closest finales that they’ve ever had, and he listed some of the reasons why all of them did a good job this season.

Then, he finally crowned the winner. Bryson has the title! Massive congratulations go out to him, and then also the producers for working to create a finale that is full of fireworks and great moments. It’s hard to be upset about anything that we got here in terms of quality food or aspirational content, which are two of the things that this show does better than anyone.

