MasterChef Junior season 10: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following tonight’s season 9 finale over at Fox, is there a chance you will see a MasterChef Junior season 10? Or, has this version of the reality TV franchise reached its end?

Now, we should start things off here by noting that this season introduced a new element via Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly, someone who really understands what it is like to grow up in the culinary world. It did add another layer to the show, which is otherwise still a pretty routine competition with a series of challenges that happen on a relatively frequent basis. There are parts of the format that have long gone stale, but they are assisted on some level by great casting — and, especially for this show, enthusiastic young contestants who seem eager to have the experience.

As for whether or not the ratings here justify another season or now, let’s just say that’s another subject up for debate. To date, the season has averaged a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and beyond that, close to 1.5 million live + same-day numbers. We’re not going to pretend that those are anywhere near equal to last season, mostly because they’re not. In both cases, we’re looking at a drop of well over 20% — then again, a number of Fox programs this year have seen sharp declines in the ratings. This is not just exclusive to MasterChef Junior by any means.

So while Fox has not technically renewed this series as of yet, we do think that there are plenty of reasons to think that the show could still be coming back for more. Like we said, a lot of the numbers over at Fox are down. Beyond just that, this is also a show that is also reasonably inexpensive to make. It utilizes a set that has already been built, and we imagine the bulk of the cost is simply paying the crew and then the on-screen talent.

Do you want to see a MasterChef Junior season 10 happen over at Fox?

