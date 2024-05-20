Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3: ‘No Pain’

For everyone out there not currently aware, Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “No Pain.” Doesn’t that feel almost ironic with a show that has vampires at the center? You can certainly argue that.

Well, at the center of this particular story, you are going to have a chance to actually dive a little bit further into the past. In particular, the past of the Theatre Des Vampires! Sure, they have been a notable part of the story so far, but we know of their ties to Lestat — and beyond just that, how much more of a story Armand could have to tell here. This is where the story could get a lot more elaborate.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

Below, you can see the full Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3 synopsis (per TV Insider) with other details on what’s to come:

Armand tells the history of the Théâtre des Vampires; Louis tells of his reluctance to join.

Is this going to be a smoother part of the interview with the two characters and Daniel? You certainly have to hope so, largely due to the fact the first part of it was absolutely a mess! Don’t things have to be a little easier from here on out — or, would you at least hope so? This is not a super-long season, so we do anticipate that a lot is going to move pretty fast.

Beyond all of this, it’s our hope that this episode is also going to give us a chance to learn more about how Claudia fits in with this vampire group. She seems excited to join the theatre, but is it everything that it seems?

Related – Be sure to get some more information on Interview with the Vampire and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving further into Interview with the Vampire season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







