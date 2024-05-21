Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/21/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about its two fellow spin-offs here in FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share both the good and bad news here. First and foremost, let’s begin by noting that there are new episodes tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Now, we’ve got the bittersweet part of this: These are the season finales! All of the shows were on shortened orders due to the industry strikes, and these are the final episodes that you are going to get until we get around to the fall.

So what is coming across all of these? You’ve got the return of Maggie over on the flagship show, and we hope that on International, there is a chance you will get some closure in regards to Forrester’s exit. For more, take a look at the attached synopses…

FBI season 6 episode 13, “Ring of Fire” – The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good, on the sixth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 13, “Tuxhorn” – The Fly Team heads to Oslo when they are tipped off that two Norwegian prisoners are being held in Russia, on the third season finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 13, “Powderfinger” – The Fugitive Task Force races to catch the culprit threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. Meanwhile, Ray prepares to celebrate a major life milestone as his wedding to Cora approaches, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

