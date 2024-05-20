FBI season 6 episode 13 (finale): Emotional consequences

In just a handful of days, you are going to have a chance to see the FBI season 6 finale arrive at CBS. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

If you have not seen any of the details as of yet for this final episode, then you should know the following about what’s coming: Hakim is coming back. This is a story tied very-much back to what we saw back in the premiere, and the death of Hobbs is going to loom large with just about everything. We just hope that you are prepared for the aftermath of all of that to play out in a big way.

We already know that Tiffany has been emotionally impacted by all of this more than most, and that is going to continue to be a part of the next chapter, as well. Speaking on all of this further to TV Insider, here is what Katherine Renee Kane (who plays the aforementioned character) had to say on the subject:

She has definitely not left this chapter unscathed. That would be almost impossible. I think the lasting effects are yet to be fully realized, but I am always fighting, along with Tiffany, for her continued healing and growth. How that will happen is yet to be seen.

We do think that this is all going to set the stage for some interesting stuff in season 7, and we’ll have to just wait and see what some of that looks like. Sure, there will also likely be new storylines, but this is not a series that tends to forget about the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

