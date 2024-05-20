The Rookie season 6 finale spoilers: What kind of cliffhanger?

Can you believe that in just over 24 hours, The Rookie season 6 finale is set to arrive on ABC? We are expecting plenty of action and drama — after all, how can we not? These are the sort of things the show is known for! Also, in general most showrunners will tell you that cliffhangers are a great way to keep your audience engaged for whatever is coming up.

(Of course, what makes this particular cliffhanger harder is knowing that the Nathan Fillion drama will not be coming back until early next year — it is not on the ABC fall schedule.)

Now, let’s go ahead and tackle the cliffhanger question. In a new interview with TV Insider, show boss Alexi Hawley notes that there is something coming at the end of the season:

I think there’s both great hope and a cliffhanger sort of at the end of the season.

That’s not the biggest tease ever on the subject, but it also does not suggest that this is the most devastating ending of all time. We’d still prepare for anything just in case, mostly because the “hope” noted here may be hope for something separate — take, for example, the state of things for Tim and Lucy. We absolutely do still think that there’s a chance a character’s life will be left in jeopardy, and we would almost feel silly to assume anything else at this point.

In the end, we tend to think the finale will really work to resolve the central storylines from the past couple of episodes first and foremost. While there may be new elements, there is not really a lot of time to deal with them. Consider that a function of us just getting a 10-episode season in the first place.

