The Rookie season 6 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Shockers ahead?

We know that tonight marks The Rookie season 6 episode 10 finale on ABC — so what are you going to see throughout it?

Well, we know from past seasons that these episodes tend to go big, and also deliver some sort of huge cliffhanger at the very end. We certainly think that this is going to be the case here for “Escape Plan.” Through a lot of this story Grey is going lead Nolan and everyone else for a rather challenging mission. We tend to think that at this point, they all know that they could die at any given moment.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 6 finale synopsis below:

Sgt. Grey helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron, Lopez, Celina, Tim and Smitty discover a surprising connection in their case.

Given that we know that the series is going back for another season, it is absolutely nice to not have to worry about that in advance! Of course, the fact that there were probably first talks on this months ago likely signals that the writers may have come up with some sort of super-crazy cliffhanger in order to ensure that people keep watching. Lives could be on the line — or at the very least, some may be making huge decisions about their future within the NYPD.

Could we see something big for Bradford and Chen?

As a longtime Chenford ‘shipper, of course it is our hope that they will gravitate back towards each other. However, it is also hard to imagine it being something that happens right away. The writers clearly had this breakup happen because they had plans for the long-term, and also plans that likely went beyond just what we are getting this season.

