Bel-Air season 3 premiere date, more details revealed

We know that it’s been a long time since new Bel-Air episodes streamed on Peacock; thankfully, we have good news today. We finally know when the series is coming back!

Today, the streaming service revealed that on Thursday, August 15, the first three episodes of the new season are going to premiere. Following that, the plan is to unveil another installment every week until we get around to the finale. You can see more details of what lies ahead (via Deadline) below:

In Season 3, school’s out for the summer, and Will (Jabari Banks) is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work?

It definitely does feel on the surface like this could be a season full of change for a lot of characters — but whether or not that remains the case entirely is to be seen. This is a show that has shaken and changed things up before, and there is a good chance that we see that all over again here, as well. Even though this show may be based on a comedy, they have proven a number of times over that they are not afraid to make things serious and pretty dark at times. We imagine that we’re going to be in for a story that does a lot of that moving forward.

Now, let’s just hope that the long wait does not hurt the show’s ratings in any capacity.

What do you most want to see moving into the Bel-Air season 3 premiere over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

