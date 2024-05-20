The Equalizer, Tracker, CSI: Vegas finales delayed slightly at CBS

If you are hoping to watch finales for The Equalizer, Tracker, and CSI: Vegas tonight on CBS, rest assured — you are still going to get that opportunity! However, it is happening a little bit later than you would initially expect.

Because of an overrun caused by golf this afternoon, the Queen Latifah series is going to be starting at around 8:14 p.m. Eastern time. That means that the Justin Hartley drama is 9:14, and the series finale for Vegas will start around 10:14. These aren’t terrible delays for those of you used to shows being held back during the NFL season, but it still stinks give the magnitude of the shows coming on the air!

Want to learn more about them? Well, if you haven’t seen the synopses for these three huge episodes, we’ve got that for you below…

The Equalizer finale, “Shattered” – The team races against the clock after Mel is kidnapped by a member of her veteran support group and his older brother. Meanwhile, Dante is offered a position with the NYPD’s Special Investigation Unit in Los Angeles, on the fourth season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Tracker finale, “The Storm” – Colter investigates the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers, one of whom is the daughter of an old family friend (guest star Jennifer Morrison), that the local police have written off as an accidental drowning. Colter’s expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

CSI: Vegas finale, “Tunnel Vision” – After an explosion in a bio lab, the CSI team races to determine which nerve agent left one of their own unconscious, while the others explore a dangerous underground tunnel to find another CSI who got kidnapped during the blast, on the series finale of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

