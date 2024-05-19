Will Trent season 2 finale spoilers: Complicated emotions…

The arrival of the Will Trent season 2 finale is coming in just a couple of days — so are you ready to see all sorts of dram ahead?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that over the course of the story to come, a lot of characters are going to be working on separate stories — however, there is still a chance that they could converge. Is Will and the rest of the team taking on a serial killer? At the moment, it feels like there is certainly a chance of that!

In speaking on all of this further to TVLine, Iantha Richardson made it clear that the final episode for the spring will leave audiences “feeling sadness, they’ll be feeling empathy, they’ll be feeling nostalgia.” What does that mean? Well, we’ve heard teases already that suggest that there could be a lot of mixed emotions that come at the end of the story here, and obviously, this is a move to keep people eager to watch. There is a part of Will Trent as a story that has ties to some classic whodunnit / lighthearted mystery shows, but there is also something more here. To be specific, a lot of Will’s story has been about overcoming trauma and difficult corners of his past. This was a key part of his arc the past few seasons and as of right now, we don’t see that going anywhere.

At least we are entering the rest of the season knowing that another chapter is coming … even if it is also clear that said chapter will not be premiering until we get around to 2025. It is a long time to wait, but a silver lining is that season 3 should be longer and more in-depth than anything that you are getting this time around.

