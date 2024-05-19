The Simpsons season 36 premiere date hopes at Fox

Following the finale tonight on Fox, are you interested in learning more about a season 36 premiere date for The Simpsons? Well, it is pretty hard to blame you, all things considered!

So, what all can we say at the time of this writing? It feels good to kick things off by noting that 100% you are going to see the animated comedy back for more — something that we’ve been able to say for almost the entirety of our lives. This is such a unique and historic show that there is that part of you that wonders whether or not it will ever end — then again, it will at some point. Nothing lasts forever even insitutions.

The reason we bring this up now is because as of right now, The Simpsons has not been confirmed to be returning past next season. Personally, we do think that it will — at this point, it feels like a suitable resting place for the show would be season 40. However, we have to wait and see whether or not that is actually going to make it there or not. It feels like there are reasons for all parties involved to keep it going — the show continues to perform, especially during the NFL season.

In getting back season 36, though, we should note that technically, there is no premiere date for it as of yet. However, all signs currently point towards it being back in September or October. At the very least, we know already that the show is on the fall schedule for Fox, where it will air in its all-familiar Sunday timeslot at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There are some other changes to the schedule — take, for example, the fact that Family Guy is not going to be returning until midseason.

What do you most want to see moving into The Simpsons season 36 at Fox?

Are there any guest stars you would love to see at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in the near future about the shw.

