Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: The likely rollout

Are we getting close to some big news coming out regarding the future of Outer Banks over at Netflix? Well, there is at least hope!

After all, consider first and foremost that filming should be wrapping up any day now, at least per a lot of the information that we’ve seen. Of course, we know that the streaming service has already started to actively think about return dates, and it is our hope that we will hear something more official in the near future.

Now, it does appear as though the fourth season is coming at some point this year, and that brings us to another big question: How will the rest of the stories roll out? Is there a chance that we’re going to get the entirety of the season at once, or spread into chunks?

Obviously, we know that Netflix has been known over the years for their binge model, and the easy prediction to make at this point is that they will be doing that again with season 4. However, we’re not so sure about that. A lot of their hits over the past year have been split into two parts, and easily we could see there could be a good four-week wait between the first half of the season in the second. You could see a chunk of it in September, for example, and the second part in October.

What can we say about the new season?

Well, filming has taken place in multiple countries and with that in mind, the scale could be bigger than anything we’ve seen in recent years. Of course, that sense of adventure will still be there in all of the ways you’d want.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outer Banks right now, including what else is going to be coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outer Banks season 4 over on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







