Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country, Eve in season 2 finale?

Is Jules Latimer leaving Fire Country, and the character of Eve, following the season 2 finale? There were some reasons for concern.

After all, at one point over the course of this episode, we saw the character get an offer to depart for a rather fantastic gig in Sacramento, one that could allow her opportunities for advancement and at the same time, also a chance to meet new people. She was excited about it … but was she altogether certain that it was going to be right for her at the end of the day?

Well, this is one of those complicated TV situations where it was easy to be excited for Eve, but also be concerned that Latimer could be departing the show. Who would want that? Couldn’t she have a way to get more opportunities while staying in Edgewater at the same exact time?

