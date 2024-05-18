SWAT season 7 finale: Is Deacon back with the team?

We had a feeling entering the SWAT season 7 finale that we would be getting some huge, emotional moments, and for good reason. After all, remember the fact that this was going to be the series finale at one point … at least, before the show was given that last-minute reprieve over at CBS.

The good news is that the writers had an idea as to what they wanted with this episode before the renewal was announced, and that meant allowing Hondo to move forward leading his team. Also, Deacon was going to return and not stay retired! Speaking about this further to TVLine, showrunner Andrew Dettmann makes it clear that keeping that character around was important to how the story ended:

…We knew Jay [Harrington] would be around. That was the one thing where I questioned myself a bit, the storyline of him retiring and coming back. I was a little worried after losing Street and Luca, that even faking that we were losing Deacon would turn people off. I’m hoping it didn’t, and I don’t think it did. So, yeah, Deacon’s back and is part of the team going forward.

In the same interview, Dettmann confirms that while he would like to use Luca and Street again moving forward, he does not envision Kenny Johnson or Alex Russell returning as series regulars. Cost, after all, seems to be a factor here, like it probably was when it comes to how they were written out of the show in the first place.

One thing that is curious as we move forward here is that seemingly, there is another spot that needs to be filled on Hondo’s squad. Who will fill that, and are we going to learn more about that in the premiere? Let’s hope…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

