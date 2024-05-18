Top Chef season 21 episode 10: A meat raffle & fish boil

As you get yourselves prepared for Top Chef season 21 episode 10 on Bravo next week, there are two things in particular to prepare for!

So, where do we start? How about with the fact that a meat raffle, of all things, could be front and center for the first part of the episode? We have no real way of knowing what that means, but here is your reminder that for at least the remainder of the chefs’ time in Wisconsin, their performance across both the Quickfire and Elimination Challenges will play a role in who stays and who goes. This is presumably the last episode where someone will be sent over to Last Chance Kitchen, so we also wonder if that will be told to everyone at some point, as well.

Want to get a better sense of what’s coming up here? Then go ahead and check out the full Top Chef season 21 episode 10 synopsis below:

The chefs participate in a meat raffle; guest judge Art Smith joins Kristen, Tom and Gail to determine which protein dish reigns supreme; for the Elimination Challenge, the chefs host their very own Door County fish boil to 100 hungry guests.

The fish boil feels like one of those challenges that is 100% not made for everyone. It is one thing to cook for 100 people, and another thing altogether if you are having to do it outdoors where a lot of other elements come into play. This elimination challenge may be as much about planning as it is actual cookery; you need to go into this knowing not just what you want to do throughout the episode, but how it is that you intend on doing it.

At this point, we do think that there is still not one clear favorite to win the whole thing. Have Dan and Savannah each done really well as of late? Sure, but they’ve also had their fair share of flaws.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef season 21 episode 10 on Bravo next week?

