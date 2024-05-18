The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: The likely rollout

We recognize that The Morning Show season 4 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the future — it is just a matter of when. Production has yet to start on the next chapter, but conventional wisdom suggests that it will before the end of the year.

Is it crazy that the streaming service may be thinking already about premiere-date windows? We don’t tend to think so, and they would likely love to have it back within the second half of 2025. They also may be wondering the following: How do they want to roll out the next batch of episodes? Are they going to do anything crazy?

For the time being, our sentiment on that is quite simple: That’s unlikely. Instead, the most likely scenario we are going to see here is one where The Morning Show airs two episodes the day of its premiere and then goes weekly the rest of the way. If the show premieres fall 2025, for example, that could keep it on through much of the holiday season.

As for why Apple is intent on this over a binge model, it is simply: They want to be in the press a long period of time. That is more important for a show that features big names and tackles a lot of real-world topics, as it can create conversations. Financially, it also gets them more subscription revenue as well. This is the pattern that they’ve used for almost every major series so far, and we don’t see that changing.

If there is one other question we’d wonder about between now and the show premiering, it is this: Will season 4 be the final one? Given how busy Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are, this is not a show likely to last forever. It could have some sort of conclusion in the next year or two, but nothing has been confirmed.

What do you most want to see on The Morning Show season 4, no matter when it will premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

