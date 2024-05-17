Young Sheldon series finale: How did it end?

The Young Sheldon series finale allowed us for a pretty unique opportunity: After all, we got closure on two separate shows at the same time.

During the first half-hour, we finally understood why Sheldon felt differently about his father now than he did during The Big Bang Theory — being a father himself changed his perspective. We also probably got more emotional than we had ever expected, and we knew that it would be difficult.

Meanwhile, the second part of the finale served to offer up some more emotional content, and a major milestone: Sheldon Cooper’s baptism. He is a known atheist, so why do this? Well, he realized (thanks in part to Meemaw) how important the baptism was to her. He eventually said to her the following, one of the most profound moments of the entire show: “I don’t, but I believe in you.” Then, he donned the most ridiculous outfit possible for it.

In the closing minutes, Older Sheldon (who was writing all of this down for his memoir) took stook of every last part of the house before moving to Caltech. In the present, Amy convinced him to go support his son at a hockey game, even if he did not care for it in the slightest. Amy drew for him the perfect parallel, thanks to the story about his baptism: Sometimes, you do things for the people you care about. That is true even if you don’t care about what they are doing at all.

Was this a satisfying end?

Well, the simple answer to that is yes. The series finale absolutely tied up a lot of loose ends, even if it probably could have done more for Missy beyond just making her an angry teenager. Georgie stepping up for the family was documented, as was Mary diving even harder into religion. This all was connected fully to The Big Bang Theory, and at one point, Penny was even mentioned as a babysitter for Sheldon and Amy’s daughter.

Related – Who could appear in the spin-off?

What did you think about the Young Sheldon series finale overall?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







