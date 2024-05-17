Fire Country season 2 finale spoilers: More on Gabriela wedding

Tonight on CBS the long-awaited Fire Country season 2 finale is going to be here! With that, we are pleased to answer the following: What is ahead with Gabriela’s wedding? Are she and Diego actually going to be tying the knot here?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by saying the following: There is no guarantee the wedding happens! Even if does, Bode could still be on Gabriela’s mind. The two kissed not too long ago, and it could be coming increasingly clear to her that while his thinking at the end of last season was misguided, at the same time there was a reason for it. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Tia Napolitano had to say:

“I love a wedding, and I’ve always said that when you get married, every relationship comes into super-focus, [including] maybe the man you want to marry instead of the man you’re walking down the aisle with. It intensifies everything. So you’ll just have to see!”

Could these feelings escalate further when you think about Bode’s recent release from prison? Of course, that is the sort of thing that we are wondering here already! This is a man who is now accessible in a way that he wasn’t, but a lot of it could come down to what Gabriela wants at the end of the day.

As a reminder, what she likes about Diego is that with him, the two have an element of stability. They know each other and they can plan for a future without drama or chaos. Yet, is she playing it safe with him? Bode hardly offers stability, but there is passion there. She knows it, and that may make this potential relationship all the more difficult to avoid.

