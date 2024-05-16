Walker season 4 finale: Will there be a season 5 cliffhanger?

As we prepare for the remainder of Walker season 4, there is at least a certain reason for anxiety — after all, a season 5 is not confirmed!

Today, The CW had their upfront presentation but unfortunately, they did not exactly reveal much when it comes to the long-term future of the Jared Padalecki series. However, at the same time they did indicate that the season 4 finale does potentially set up more. See some of what Brad Schwartz of the network had to say to TVLine:

The ending is extraordinarily satisfying. But there are also some amazing hooks in that last episode [that could set up a Season 5]. It’s a very, very good finale.

Now, let’s indicate what is going on behind the scenes at the network. They have three shows that they are helping to produce separate from any larger international deals — Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming. There is a good chance that at least one of them will be canceled. (Superman & Lois is entering its final season.) Homecoming is likely gone, and with All American, you can argue that creatively the story should conclude this season. Walker is the series that story-wise has a lot in the tank, but is that enough to guarantee it comes back? Personally, we’d love for it to be back for a proper fifth and final season, if it does have to end, in order to tie together a lot of stories and really deliver a satisfying end.

For the time being, we should just give the series some kudos for simply lasting this long in an era where The CW is making enormous changes left and right. Let’s just go ahead and hope that there is some good news on the horizon — one that will allow it to be back for the 2024-25 episode.

What did you think about the events of the Walker season 4 finale?

