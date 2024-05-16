The Conners season 6 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: A big change

The Conners season 6 episode 13 is poised to arrive on ABC next week, and it is important for a multitude of different reasons. “Less Money, More Problems” is the finale, and it will presumably be the final episode you see for a really long time.

The good news here is that there is going to be a season 7. However, the bad news here is that it is going to be the last season of the show. It is going to premiere at midseason, and it is also only going to run for six episodes. That means that there is not a lot of time to tie together loose ends, but it should be enough. Remember that just in case of a cancellation, The Conners had actually filmed an alternate ending for the season 6 finale that they no longer have to use.

So what will the finale look like now? Just go ahead and check out the season 6 episode 13 synopsis below:

Mark takes on odd jobs, determined to find a way to pay for school. Meanwhile, Darlene grapples with her emotions when she discovers her household is about to change dramatically. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes next day on Hulu.

This finale should be an opportunity to give us a real microcosm of everything that we’ve come to know and love about the series over the years. Obviously, there will be opportunities to laugh … but also instances where you start to get a little bit emotional, as well. This is a show that has never shied away from storylines that are difficult, and that could be the case here once more. It’s okay if the family never finds a way to get totally out of its run! They do still have each other and in the end, that has been the real lesson the writers have tried to pass along.

