Is Jason Beghe leaving Chicago PD? Voight kidnapped!

We had a feeling that the road to the Chicago PD season 11 finale was going to be all sorts of intense. Did you still see that end coming?

For most of the past few episodes, there has been that storyline on and off when it comes to the serial killer investigation. The good news for Intelligence is that got closer at times during this hour. However, the bad news here is that ultimately, Voight got a little too close for their foe’s liking. He was kidnapped and judging from the promo alone for the next episode, he is going to have limited opportunities to get through this situation alive.

This is such an unusual position for Voight to be in at this point, mostly because this is a guy who thrives on instances in which he is in control. However, here he has almost no control — he is left in a spot where he can try to use his sills to his advantage, but there are no guarantees that it will work.

If there is a single thing that Voight could potentially rely on at this point, it’s the fact that he has one of the best teams out there who will likely stop at nothing in order to ensure that he is okay. Every one of them is relentless and experienced in their own way, and it seems like some have already figured out that Hank is far from in an okay position at this point. Now, they just have to figure out what they are going to be able to do about it … and if they will be able to save him in time!

Sure, it’s true that we have a hard time Jason Beghe is leaving this season given that we already know Tracy Spiridakos is … but this show does tend to do some crazy things sometimes.

