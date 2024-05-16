The Rookie season 6 finale spoilers: Any Lucy, Tim moments?

If you were not prepared already to see The Rookie season 6 finale on CBS next week, know that there could be something for Chenford fans. Does this mean that they are about to get back together? Hardly. While we do have hope for their future, at the same time the writers are going to take their time playing around with a possible reunion.

In the immediate future, there is another issue that could be front and center here — one involving a dangerous case and Lucy going undercover at a certain point.

So what does Bradford think about her taking on this role? In a new interview with TV Insider, Erin Winter noted that his character is “definitely not thrilled” about her being in this particular spot. However, he is “trying to stay in the job at hand for him … And in a way, they end up coming back together in this finale—in a very protective way.”

This feels like it will be a good opportunity for the two to be reminded of why they got together in the first place — and for Tim in particular, he really just needs to get out of his own way. He is one of those guys who has a tendency to create a lot of problems for himself and thinks that he needs to protect others … when really, they just want to be let in.

Given the sort of show that The Rookie is…

Well, let’s just remind everyone that there is, more than likely, going to be some sort of cliffhanger. It has been clear for a while that a season 7 is going to be coming, with the unfortunate twist here being that we’re going to be waiting a long time to see it. How long? Well, think in terms of early 2025 as the optimal premiere-date window at this point.

