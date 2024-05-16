Law & Order season 24 premiere date hopes at NBC

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, what more can we saw about a Law & Order season 24 premiere date? We certainly want more. Does that mean that it is happening?

Well, in the event you are not aware, let’s just make it clear that the long-running crime drama is going to be coming back, and you don’t have to worry about that. The next order of business here trying to figure out when it will actually return.

Recently, the network did indicate that it is going to be a part of the schedule this fall. So long as there is no interruption or an IATSE strike (which has been speculated), the plan is for it to be in the same exact timeslot as usual in around September or October. Knowing what we do about the Wolf Entertainment universe, the idea is that we are going to get somewhere around 20-22 episodes. This means plenty of notable cases and a lot of what the show has been known for over the years.

Now, there is going to be at least one notable change moving forward into the new season, as Camryn Manheim is departing the show. This is the third significant cast change of the past year, given that Jeffrey Donovan departed before season 23 and Sam Waterston exited about midway through the season. All of the turnover has to be a case for concern, even if at the same time, this is something that a longtime viewers are more than familiar with. We do tend to think the franchise has seen so much of it over the years that they will be able to withstand the changes, but a big component here will be bringing someone in who is magnetic, and potentially also has an audience of their own.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

