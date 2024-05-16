Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 5/16/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC alongside both SVU and Organized Crime? The end of the season is near, but have we arrived?

The first thing that is worth stating here is tied directly to the schedule — after all, these shows are all on the air in a matter of hours! Not only that, but this is when the finales are going to arrive across the board. There are big decisions that characters will make, and there is also one departure — Camryn Manheim is departing the mothership at the end of the season.

Also, it is worth noting that Organized Crime tonight is airing its final episode on NBC. While the Christopher Meloni series is coming back, it will be moving over to Peacock — and by virtue of that, there is no specific premiere date for what lies ahead.

Before we go further, go ahead and see synopses for all three of these finales below.

Law & Order season 23 episode 13, “In Harm’s Way” – 05/16/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a sports star is killed, Shaw and Riley suspect the shooter missed their intended target. Baxter’s daughter comes forward as a witness, but her public testimony could impact his re-election campaign with the confession of a family secret. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 13, “Duty to Hope” – 05/16/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The SVU searches for a pattern assailant before his crimes escalate to murder. Fin must contend with a suspect’s aggrieved son. Carisi is pressured to close the case quickly to ease public concern. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 13, “Stabler’s Lament” – 05/16/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When the ATF Bureau plans a raid of Redcoat’s warehouse, Trisha promises to help Stabler keep Joe Jr. safe. Bell comes face to face with the man who killed Sam. Another Stabler family dinner causes tensions to run high. TV-14

Will there be cliffhangers?

Well, just remember the sort of franchise this is! It certainly feels possible…

Related – Go ahead and score more updates on Law & Order: SVU, including Mariska Hargitay hoping to see a Rollins return

What do you most want to see with the Law & Order finale tonight, alongside both SVU and Organized Crime?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







