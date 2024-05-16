Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 5/16/24?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over on ABC? What about the typical Thursday-night lineup of it alongside Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19? Of course, there is quite a bit to get into here — and much of it is good news.

First and foremost, let’s note this: All three shows are going to be on starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. While we know that tonight marks the finale for a lot of broadcast television, it is actually not the case here. All three of these shows are going until we get around to Thursday, May 30 — after the traditional May sweeps. The reasoning for that is tied mostly to the fact that 9-1-1 needed the extra time to wrap up its season, as it started later than the other programs.

9-1-1 season 7 episode 8, “Step Nine” – After a victim of the apartment fire that changed Bobby’s life resurfaces, he searches to make amends. Driven by his need to right past wrongs, Bobby delves deep into memories of his childhood, unearthing moments from his fractured past.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 8, “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” – Owen and Teddy have the day off but encounter an injured civilian. Monica enlists Amelia’s help with an operation on a young patient. The interns complete their procedure logs, allowing them back into the OR.

Station 19 season 7 episode 8, “Ushers of the New World” – Station 19 uses its clinic to care for asylum seekers who have been bussed in from out of state. Meanwhile, Natasha gets a visit from her sister, and Vic receives surprising news.

What episode will stand out the most?

Well, we tend to think that “Step Nine” will be the most emotional, largely due to the fact that we are driving into a really hard part of Bobby’s past. Sure, it has been explored before on the series, but that does not make where we are now any easier. Meanwhile, a Lost alum is going to be playing Natasha’s sister over on Station 19.

