So Help Me Todd season 3: Why was it canceled at CBS?

Following the season 2 finale tonight on CBS, of course it makes sense to wonder about a So Help Me Todd season 3. Why aren’t we getting it?

Well, the first order of business here is quite simple: This was a network decision. It is certainly not something that anyone within the cast or crew wanted. If this show was on another network, it probably would have been picked up for another season without question. It is largely doomed here because CBS has such a high threshold for renewal. Could the numbers have been worse had it aired elsewhere, and still been in danger? Maybe, but the sad thing is that it’s hard to ever know. There is this ambiguity here, and what is clear is that 1) viewers loved this show and 2) it deserved to get another chance to shine. It just clearly did not do well enough for the network to want it back for more.

So is there still a chance that So Help Me Todd will find a way to shine somewhere else? Well, let’s just say that things are not seemingly moving into a positive direction here. CBS has already said that the series will not be coming to Paramount+ — if it does manage to come back down the road, it would be a miracle. Still, never let go of hope entirely, right?

Above all else, let’s just be satisfied for now that the cast and crew did such a great job with this show over the past couple of seasons. Even if it was not the most popular show on television, it did have a rather devoted audience and there is something to be said for that loyalty — or, at the very least, we tend to think so. We do wish that networks did feel the same for some of these shows at times.

Do you want to see a So Help Me Todd season 3 happen over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







