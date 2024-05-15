Grown-ish season 6 episode 18 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Grown-ish season 6 episode 18, we hope that you’re ready to get a little bit emotional. This is the series finale! Everything is about to change even further for these characters, and there are big decisions that have to be made now about what the future will hold:

It is only fitting here, all things considered, that the title for the final episode is “Grown.” This is, after all, a culmination — why not lean into that? Meanwhile, the Grown-ish season 6 episode 18 synopsis serves to better set the stage for what’s to come:

Bon Voyage to the Cal U Titans! Old friends and new reunite on a yacht to celebrate Andre’s graduation, but will Andre’s party be ruined by his real-world responsibilities? Aaron confronts Zoey about their future.

We hope that there are a number of surprise guests who turn up in the finale and that there is a real sense of closure. The reality here, of course, is that this is more than just the finale for this show. It is actually the finale for the entire Black-ish franchise that began so many years ago! This is a landmark comedy that produced two spin-offs and also gave us so many constant years of entertainment. We hope that it does not get lost to time over the years, which we know can be a little bit tricky just from the vantage point of how much content there really is out there.

Given the sort of show that Grown-ish is, we do at least think that we’re going to get a full sense of closure. At this point, we would be surprised to see anything different play out. This is, after all, a comedy — it is supposed to both make us laugh and smile! Also, perhaps feel a little bit hopeful about the next generation.

