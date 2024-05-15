Interview with the Vampire season 2 spoilers: Claudia’s trauma

The second season of Interview with the Vampire is already underway at AMC, and we have seen a great performance from Delainey Hayles already as Claudia. It can be hard stepping into a role that previously existed and yet, she has pulled that off!

So, where exactly is the story going to go from here moving forward? Let’s just say that Claudia may be trying to find new vampires in her life, but she’s also still dealing with her own trauma tied to Louis and Lestat. After all, their relationship is the first one between vampires she ever experienced … and what happened with them still very much lingers.

In speaking on this more in a new interview with The Wrap, here is some of what Hayles had to say:

“It’s when you have parents and you watch them growing up, and you know, they might argue. Then you later in life learn that you argue the same way as them … I think it’s a case of she thinks ‘I would never ever subject someone to that, or do that, or subject myself to that, but it’s it’s a cycle.”

That cycle, unfortunately, could end up continuing, and it may be a part of what makes season 2 so emotional. Another that, of course, is how Lestat potentially comes back. Given that Sam Reid has been out there doing press, he certainly still has a role to play here … right? Well, if so, we’ll have to wait and see what that is! (Of course, those of you who know a little bit about the source material have a little bit of an advantage here.)

