Doctor Who spoilers: A milestone for 2024 Christmas Special

For those who have not heard already, the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special is going to feature a big-name guest star in Nicola Coughlan! The Bridgerton star has a notable role, and we hope to learn more about it in due time.

While we wait, though, there is another something to mention here: Former showrunner Steve Moffat penned this episode, and it may actually be his final one with the franchise. What a milestone! Of course, it’s also just great to see him back at all, given that we were not sure we ever would following his original departure.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Choice, Moffat had the following to say about this upcoming episode, including the title for it:

“I should probably introduce that one from an armchair, ‘Here we are — number 50’ … I’m not involved in next year’s series. There are other things coming for me, so I might never write for Doctor Who again.

“As I got to the end of Joy to the World, I did think, ‘Is that it? My final moment?’ So that could be my goodbye. Number 50? I’ll take that.”

If this does mark the end for Moffat, what a way to go out given that Christmas Specials are often big and watched by a number of people. He and Russell T. Davies both deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve brought to the show over the years, and we love the direction so far in season 14. Ncuti Gatwa has already proven that he is a star, and we’d have no problem watching either him or Millie Gibson for many years to come within this franchise. Of course, we also know that no Doctor lasts forever, and it is best to enjoy these leads while we can. At least we know both Ncuti and Millie will be back for season 15!

