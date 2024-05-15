FBI: International season 3 finale promo: Finding Forrester

Moving into the FBI: International season 3 finale on CBS next week, it absolutely seems like one story is front and center here. How can it not be something related to Scott Forrester?

Based on the way in which the most recent episode concluded, it appears as though Scott is trying to track down his mom, but it certainly seems like all of this could have a dangerous and perhaps tragic end. Much of the finale is now going to be about the team working in order to locate him, but is there a chance we are moving in a tragic direction? Absolutely.

After all, remember that Luke Kleintank formally exited the show earlier this month; unless he makes a surprise cameo, there is a chance that we never end up seeing Forrester again. 100% that is a difficult pill to swallow, but also something that we’re going to prepare for. If FBI: Most Wanted could kill off a major character in the past, we have to accept the possibility that this spin-off could do the same thing here. It is very well possible that the team finds Forrester dead and from there, this becomes a storyline that drives them moving into the start of the new season.

One way or another, we just hope that the finale for International does offer up a certain amount of closure on the Forrester story, mostly because this does not necessarily feel like something that needs to be stretched out for some considerable amount of time. What value is there in that? Well, for us it does not feel like there is all that much at all. We would much prefer instead that the producers allow us to go in a new direction next season with another new character in the mix.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

