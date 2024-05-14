FBI: International season 3 episode 13 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

Next week on FBI: International season 3 episode 13, you are going to see a case like no other. After all, it’s the finale! There is so much chaos that is going to happen here and to think, we are also still reeling from the exit of Scott Forrester!

Obviously, this episode titled “Tuxhorn” has a lot that it is going to need to wrap up in a short period of time, and we are curious to see how they will do it. Of course, it is also pretty possible that they don’t wrap up everything at all. Would anyone be surprised if there is some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of this? That is the sort of show that certainly loves to do this sort of thing, so we wouldn’t be shocked at all if it happens here.

Below, you can check out the full FBI: International season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

“Tuxhorn” – The Fly Team heads to Oslo when they are tipped off that two Norwegian prisoners are being held in Russia, on the third season finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, we heard previously that Colin Donnell will also be featured over the course of this episode and with that, we do still wonder if there is a chance he will be back for season 4. If not, is the show going to hire a new lead following the exit of Luke Kleintank? If nothing else, you have to wonder it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

