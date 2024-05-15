House of the Dragon season 2: Cregan Stark’s impact

As many of you may be aware already, there are a wide array of new faces coming on board House of the Dragon for season 2. Who is an especially big one? Think along the lines here of Cregan Stark!

For most of the first season of the HBO hit, House Stark did not have all that much of an impact. However, at the same time that was intentional. The goal for season 1 was to set the table moving into the Dance of Dragons and now, the Green and Black Councils are going to start looking beyond King’s Landing in order to find their respective allies. As you would imagine, the folks over at Winterfell remain strategic partners, and Cregan Stark in particular is a pretty formidable man to be in charge.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, show co-creator Ryan Condal does a good job of differentiating Cregan from Ned Stark, of course the notable descendant we see in Game of Thrones:

“He’s very powerful … Everybody’s vying for his army. He’s quite a bit younger than Ned Stark was, so it’s interesting to see the Young Wolf, the young Stark lord, and how he carries himself in the world, and the burden that’s on his shoulders being the Warden of the North. I’m excited for the audience to see and experience that.”

How is Cregan going to respond to other people vying for his attention? We tend to think that it will be about the good of the North — who can help ensure Winterfell’s safety, but also who makes an extra promise or two to him, as well.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of where he stands early on when the show returns next month.

Related – Watch our latest trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 right now

What do you want to see from House Stark and/or Winterfell moving into House of the Dragon season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







