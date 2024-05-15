The Voice 25 results: Maddi Jane, Serenity Arce eliminated

Tonight, The Voice season 25 offered up another example of how terrible the current elimination format can be with live shows. Because of what we assume are budget restrictions, we have a ton of blind auditions / battle rounds and very few live episodes a season. That means we have the red wedding eliminations like the one we had here, where we saw the show whittle down the field to just five contestants.

With that, of course there were some eliminations that may not have happened otherwise, and it includes that likes of Maddi Jane and Serenity Arce.

You can argue that Maddi did herself no favors with a cover of Tate McRae’s “Greedy” that was pitchy at times — however, it was also a much higher degree of difficulty than any other performance we’ve seen in a while in between the choreography and the high notes. Serenity, as well, was hurt via song choice — however, both of them were extremely talented! Yet, they were also eliminated alongside Madison Curbelo and Tae Davis. Bryan Olesen ended up getting the save.

As for the artists who advanced straight through to the finale, they included Karen Waldrup, Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, and Asher HaVon. There are no real surprises here, including that we have a couple of country singers within the finale.

Who is the favorite to win?

Unless the voters have an out-of-body experience or there is some terrible finale letdown, Nathan is far and away the best talent on the show this season. Not only can he sing, but he can perform and he feels like the sort of artist who could actually move forward and have a real career. Do you know how hard that is to do for people who are a part of this show? Let’s just remind you that it is exceedingly rare!

What do you think about the latest round of The Voice 25 results?

Do you think the right or wrong decisions were made? Share right now in the comments, and also come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








