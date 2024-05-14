Agatha All Along gets official title, premiere date at Disney+

After months upon months of devious fun, the folks at Disney+ have finally locked some things in … and it was Agatha All Along.

Remember all of the various titles for the Kathryn Hahn led spin-off for WandaVision? Well, it is clear that this was all an intentional way to get people discussing the show, and it has led to the place that we’re now in where an official start date is out there. Agatha All Along (a reference to the song featured in the original show) will premiere with the first two episodes on September 18 and from there, you will see more installments every week the rest of the way.

There are still not a lot of other details out there about how this show is going to work, but we do love the idea that we’re getting a show here fronted by someone sinister. Agatha Harkness is not your standard MCU name, and we imagine that the show will be devious, crazy, and of course dark on many occasions. You’ve also got Aubrey Plaza in here, and honestly the idea of her appearing in a show about witchcraft feels about as perfect as perfect can be.

In general, we just remain happy that we are getting Agatha All Along at all given how Marvel and Disney seem to be on a different trajectory right now when it comes to the MCU, limiting themselves to fewer movies and shows a year when honestly, we don’t think that was necessarily the problem. Instead, it was the quality of some of those things — and maybe the insurmountable budgets that made it so that every single one of them needed to be an enormous hit. This universe could have a hard time topping Avengers: Endgame, but is that really a bad thing at the end of the day?

