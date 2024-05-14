Mr. & Mrs. Smith renewed for season 2 … without Donald Glover?

When it comes to Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 over at Prime Video, let’s just say we’ve got good and bad news to share today.

So, where do we start? Well, the best place is by signaling that we are going to seemingly have the spy series back for more. However, per Variety, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are not expected to return. Neither Amazon nor reps for the two stars have commented on the report, so nothing is 100% official on that yet. (Glover is also credited as a co-creator and executive producer here.)

In a statement, here is what Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, had to say about the renewal:

“We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith,’ is in the works for our global Prime Video customers … The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.”

Is there any merit to bringing Mr. & Mrs. Smith back without its leads? Well, we imagine that you could create an anthology with another spy couple, but star power is also meaningful. Of course, one of the issues here may have also been trying to work around Glover’s busy schedule, given that he has an upcoming world tour as Childish Gambino and then also a long-developing Lando Calrissian series over at Disney+. He also has the Community movie, but that isn’t expected to take a significant amount of time.

Granted, given the way that season 1 of the series ended, maybe this is what makes the most sense story-wise to introduce new characters. (We don’t want to get too many spoilers in this piece.)

