ABC fall schedule: Grey’s Anatomy season 21 on the move

Today the folks at ABC revealed their full fall schedule

Of course, we do think that it’s important to spotlight the long-running medical drama first, as it is being moved later in the night on Thursdays to 10:00 p.m. Eastern. This may explain further the cost-cutting measures that are being employed there, including the exit of Jake Borelli.

Meanwhile, this schedule also highlights the shift over for The Golden Bachelorette to Wednesdays, where it will air alongside Abbott Elementary. Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars is going to remain on Tuesday nights, following the trend that we saw this past time.

Below, you can check out the full schedule for the fall, with a reminder mixed within here that all times listed are Eastern.

Mondays

8:00 – Monday Night Football

Note that this may not be an every-week thing; NFL coverage is not our specialty, but we’re sure that ABC will do whatever they can to get good numbers from this.

Tuesdays

8:00 – Dancing with the Stars

10:00 – High Potential (new series)

Check out the snippet from ABC’s press release below for more on this particular show.

Joining the beloved competition series “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesdays is freshman drama “High Potential,” from Oscar®-nominated writer Drew Goddard and based on the popular French series. The crime procedural stars the incomparable Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective.

Wednesdays

8:00 – The Golden Bachelorette

9:30 – Abbott Elementary

10:00 – Scamanda

The atter show is a documentary series. Learn more:

Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, “Scamanda” tells the story of Amanda Riley — a wife, mother, blogger and Christian — whose tragic cancer tale captivates thousands. But Amanda has a secret that she’s dying to keep, and after an anonymous tip to an investigative reporter, her own words may prove to be her downfall.

Thursdays

8:00 – 9-1-1

9:00 – Doctor Odyssey (new series)

10:00 – Grey’s Anatomy

Pairing Doctor Odyssey alongside 9-1-1 is a move seemingly brought on by the fact that it comes from executive producer Ryan Murphy:

From the brilliant mind of Ryan Murphy and starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, comes high-octane procedural “Doctor Odyssey.” Max (Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. The series joins the Thursday night lineup alongside “9-1-1,” which is currently tied as the season’s No. 1 drama in Adults 18-49, and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Fridays

8:00 – Shark Tank

9:00 – 20/20

