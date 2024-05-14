FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 13 (finale): Ray’s wedding

The FBI: Most Wanted season 4 finale is coming to CBS in one week, and of course, the first order of business is making it clear that this is the finale. While this has been a short season, there’s still going to be a proper end to it! You will get a lot of action throughout “Powderfinger,” but at the same time, a little bit of romance. It looks like a wedding is on the way!

For most of the past episode or two, we’ve seen some evidence that Ray and Cora were going to tie the knot and now, we just hope that it happens. If there’s certainly one thing that we’ve seen from the greater Wolf universe over the years, it is that crazy things happen when it comes to couples. For one reason or another, they don’t always end up being happy.

Below, you can see the full season 4 episode 13 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

“Powderfinger” – The Fugitive Task Force races to catch the culprit threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. Meanwhile, Ray prepares to celebrate a major life milestone as his wedding to Cora approaches, on the fifth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Well, we have certainly seen with these shows that it is not necessarily a requirement. However, if there is a great one that the writers come up with, you better believe that they are going to embrace it! This is, after all, a fantastic way to set the stage for another season and ensure that people keep watching.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

