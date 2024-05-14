Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 5/14/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Can the same also be said here about both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Just as you would expect, we’ve got an answer on this and a whole lot more!

Now, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the great news that all THREE of these series are on the air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The only not-so-great news right now is that this will be the penultimate episode for each of these shows this season and after that, all you have are the finales next week. Get prepared for a ton of drama, but also hopefully some big stuff in the finales down the line.

To get more news, go ahead and check out the synopses for all three of these shows below…

FBI season 6 episode 12, “Consequences” – When a truck driver is murdered and the drug he was transporting goes missing, the team hunts for those behind the remaining batch that is already wreaking havoc on the streets of New York. Meanwhile, Jubal is thrust closer to the case when the identified suspect is someone close to him., on FBI, Tuesday, May 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 12, “Gift” – When the owner of a prominent cyber security company is murdered in Copenhagen, mass amounts of data are leaked, sending the NSA to the Fly Team for assistance, including the Bureau’s liaison to the NSA (guest star Colin Donnell), on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 12, “Derby Day” – When a mob-connected police informant is found murdered before a major crime boss is being indicted on federal charges, the Fugitive Task Force goes on a hunt for the killers. Meanwhile, Hana grows closer to Ethan, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of the three shows tonight, the biggest question we’ve got is inevitably going to be what’s going to happen without Forrester around on International. Luke Kleintank’s exit feels so sudden; how is the show going to handle it?

What do you most want to see when it comes to the upcoming episodes of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted?

Have any big predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

