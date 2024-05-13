Jake Borelli leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Levi Schmitt

As we prepare to see Grey’s Anatomy season 21 on Grey’s Anatomy this fall, we may also have to prepare for seeing it without Jake Borelli.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the long-running medical drama will not have the actor behind Levi Schmitt around full-time. The most seems to be due to cost-cutting, as there were reductions that were asked for during negotiations for another season. The site notes that Borelli is in conversations to return as a means of wrapping up his character’s story.

While Jake is the only series regular that is reported to be leaving Grey’s Anatomy (at least for now), there are some other changes that could be coming. Signs point to many cast members appearing in fewer episodes, something that has become a trend across all of TV as of late. We’ve seen it, for example, within the world of One Chicago and Law & Order — the longer the shows go on, the more expensive they become. Given that the medical drama has such a huge cast, it is easier for them to balance out performers over the course of time. (For the writers, the challenge becomes having to find a way to get them out of certain scripts.)

Losing Borelli is a huge blow when it comes to on-screen LGBTQ+ representation, as well as someone who had a real underdog story over the course of time. Remember that Levi was originally the intern who could not get anything right, and was known to be a subject of ridicule. However, he eventually worked his way through the ranks and had a powerful love story at one point with Nico. We do hope that the writers are able to get together a story that allows for him to have a suitable exit; his fans deserve that after such a long stretch of time.

