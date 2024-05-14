The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 11, 12 spoilers: Finale event

Next week on Fox, you are going to be seeing The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 11, but also so much more than that. This is the finale event! The final two installments of the season are going to air back to back and by virtue of that, things are going to be crazy. We hope that you are prepared for Thony to face some of her biggest struggles yet. Sure, the character will be working with the FBI so she could have some people on her side for now, but that hardly means that everything will be going according to plan.

As a matter of fact, it is our sentiment that things are going to get more intense than ever before these two hours conclude — and even when they do, there is a chance at a pretty shocking cliffhanger. Just think about the sort of show this is. Why would you expect anything else? They want you to come back and watch more!

For a few more details now on what’s to come, check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

As Ramona continues her attempts to recruit Thony into her business, Thony and Fiona work with the FBI to help Nadia. Meanwhile, the FBI starts organizing a plan to take down Ramona inside her own event. Then, Russo receives a terrifying warning from Sin Cara and Jorge gets news that could alter his alliances in the all-new “Fight or Flight/House of Cards” two-part season finale of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-311/312) (TV-14 L, V)

If there is any one thing that we are hoping for in this finale more than anything else, it is that the remaining cast survives. We’ve lost so much as it is as of late, including the real-life death of Adan Canto.

