The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date: Prepare for a wait

Over the weekend, we learned that The Cleaning Lady season 4 is going to officially coming to Fox. However, you will be waiting a while.

Today, the network officially released their entire fall schedule and more than likely, you noticed that the drama series was not a part of it. What does this mean? It’s rather simple: The Cleaning Lady will be coming back in midseason, which is a somewhat-ambiguous period of time that stretches from January until March. Given that the show has only twelve episodes to air, that gives Fox a certain amount of flexibility on when to bring the show back.

So why not bring it back in the fall? Well, there are some logical reasons to make this happen, starting with the fact that it gives the producers more time to write and develop the next chapter. Given that there is a new showrunner coming up for the next chapter, this may be a good thing so that nothing ends up being rushed.

Just don’t view the midseason start here as evidence that Fox is ready to keep this story to the curb. After all, the evidence we have at this point is positive in terms of The Cleaning Lady having more story to tell. The show is a strong performer internationally, and that makes it so that both the network and studio Warner Bros. TV are going to find a way to keep moving forward — there is still no denying that season 4 will have creative challenges. After all, so much of season 3 had to be tweaked on the fly following the tragic death of cast member Adan Canto.

Remember now that the season 3 finale airs a week from tomorrow — we will have more to share on that soon…

