The Cleaning Lady renewed for season 4, with big changes

If you have been waiting with bated breath to see The Cleaning Lady get renewed for a season 4, let’s just say that the news is finally here. However, there is a pretty significant catch for it.

According to a new report from Deadline, the drama has been officially ordered for another batch episodes — in total you are going to get twelve. One of the reasons why we had to wait for a renewal is quite simple: There were intense discussions about finalizing the episode count with studio Warner Bros. TV.

So while we are going to be getting a new season, there are some substantial changes coming along with it — the aforementioned site notes that Miranda Kwok, who developed the series, and Jeannine Renshaw are departing the show as co-showrunners. With that, the series is going to need someone new to lead the way for next season. (Kwok will move over to a position as an executive consultant.)

Both Renshaw and Kwok deserve a lot of credit for navigating through an extremely difficult third season, one where they had to work on the fly after the tragic death of Adan Canto, who played Arman on the series. The ratings were down overall for season 3, but there are a lot of factors leading up to that including a delay for the premiere due to some industry strikes.

Why bring the show back?

Well, The Cleaning Lady remains an extremely strong player internationally, and that is a feather that the folks over at Fox have in their cap for the time being. With more money coming in comes an easier path forward for the producers and the studio.

Hopefully, we’ll have a better chance to see where season 4 lands in the schedule when Fox releases some more info over the course of the weeks ahead.

