Family Guy season 23 premiere date: Fox exec on delay

This morning Fox released their fall schedule, and there was one big surprise when it comes to Family Guy season 23. The long-running animated comedy was shockingly not listed and while it is coming back, you will be stuck waiting a good while to see it.

How long are we talking here? Well, let’s just say that the plan is to bring the show back at midseason — it does still have a full-season order, and that means when it comes back, you’ll be seeing episodes with very few interruptions along the way.

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter, Fox network president Michael Thorn reiterated that this is not a move that is being made out of concern:

“It’s still a crucial part of our [schedule] … We’ll give it a great relaunch for that part of our lineup, and we know that when it comes back on Sundays, it will resonate with our audience the way it always has.”

Thorn also noted that much of the show’s audience continues to come from streaming, and there should be no impact there. The show’s spot in the fall is being used to try and launch a new series in Universal Basic Guys. We do recognize that the network is looking to find something that they can consider a new hit in the animated space, largely because it has been so long since they’ve had it. Is there a show since Bob’s Burgers that has really received mainstream attention from the network in this space? Sure, you have The Great North, but we don’t think that you can throw this anywhere close to this level.

With all of this in mind, we’d say to not be worried about anything — there is going to be plenty of opportunities for this show to shine in the same way that it has in the past.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing moving into Family Guy season 23 on Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

